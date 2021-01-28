Wisconsin Update: 24 dead from COVID-19; 87 newly hospitalized

MADISON (WXOW) -- Twenty-four more people were added to the total of those who have died in Wisconsin because of COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

One new death in La Crosse County was reported by DHS in today's figures.

DHS also reported 87 more people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 734 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 12 from the day prior.

Of those, 160 are in the ICU, up five from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 1,802 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 6,184 negative results.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 511,859, or 95.1 percent, are considered recovered.

As of Thursday, a total of 426,411 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

A total of 83,055 Wisconsin residents have gotten both doses of the vaccine, on Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 24 people are hospitalized in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. It is an increase of six from the day before. Two people are currently in intensive care or one more than yesterday.

45 new cases were reported on Saturday in La Crosse County. The state also adjusted its statistics and removed one case from the totals. They broke down demographically this way:

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 1,251 (+7) 7 5.14 Crawford 1,636 (+3) 15 2 Grant 4,461 (+22) 79 10.86 Jackson 2,544 (+2) 21 4.29 La Crosse 11,503 (+45) 70 (+1) 44.29 Monroe 4,050 (+17) 30 19.71 Trempealeau 3,266 (+4) 34 6 Vernon 1,725 (+6) 38 6.29 *DHS occasionally adjusts numbers when information shows that a case may be from another county.

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

