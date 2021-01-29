A quiet end to the week leading to the return of wintry weather

Early this morning, areas of sunshine will be possible through the thin high-level clouds we’ve experienced over the last few days. By this evening, an overcast sky will move in with highs settling in the upper 20s.

Overnight a low pressure will build in the central part of the states as the Coulee Region remains quiet. Lows only fall to the low 20s as warm air continues to push into the region ahead of the low pressure.

Winds will continue to strengthen Saturday the closer the low pressure approaches. Winds will have the potential to gust to 30 mph from the southeast. These winds will usher temperatures to the 30s. There could be an isolated furry or drizzle during the start of your Saturday, but the bulk of the system will hold off for later.

Heaviest Snow Stays South

By Saturday afternoon, freezing rain/wintry mix could start off this system as temperatures will be in the 30s. Then colder air filters in and a full transition to snow showers will occur overnight. Light snowfalls through Sunday morning.

The Coulee Region will see the northerly edge of this storm. This will keep the highest snow totals to the southern parts of Wisconsin. This storm will have similar qualities to the storm earlier this week's snowfall. A difference in these storms will be the type of snow. Due to warmer temperatures, the snow could be wetter, leaving us with a smaller looking snow pack.

The heaviest of the snowfall will be after sunset Saturday night into Sunday morning. The area will range with totals of 1 to 4 inches, less in valley spots. Those closer to the Wisconsin River could near totals closer to 6 inches. The highest snowfall totals will be dependent on how far north of a swing this system takes

Have a good weekend and stay safe!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett