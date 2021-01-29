Activists: Next Columbus police chief must be an outsider

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Community activists critical of policing in Ohio’s largest city say its next chief must come from outside the agency. Democratic Mayor Andrew Ginther says Columbus residents have lost faith in Chief Thomas Quinlan and has demoted him. Chanelle Jones is a college dean who served on Ginther’s police reform commission. She said Friday that the new chief must come from outside of the state to stay clear of the agency’s culture of policing. Ginther says he plans a national search to replace Ginther. Other activists say a national search should not end in another internal hire like Quinlan’s.