Global stocks decline, US futures lower, but GameStop jumps

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock prices tumbled Friday amid worries about rising coronavirus cases, Wall Street volatility and U.S. economic aid plans. Markets in London, Paris and Frankfurt all dropped 1% or more while the Tokyo exchange saw a nearly 2% decline. Futures for U.S. indexes fell further after Johnson & Johnson released results showing its one-shot vaccine protected against COVID-19 though it wasn’t as strong as some two-shot rivals. The U.S. markets could see more volatility surrounding video game vendor GameStop and other stocks that have become favorites of smaller investors who’ve pushed some of the companies to dizzying heights given their business prospects. In premarket trading, GameStop shares jumped 76%.