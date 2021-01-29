Biden presses Iran diplomacy as new special envoy tapped

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’s going to revamp and enhance diplomacy toward Iran as the U.S. looks at restoring constraints on the country’s nuclear program and reining in its regional ambitions. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Friday that restoring limits on Iran’s nuclear program is a top priority. Sullivan says the administration’s goal is to put Iran’s nuclear program “back into a box” and then to confront other problematic Iranian activity in the Middle East. His comments came after Secretary of State Tony Blinken appointed a former top aide to President Barack Obama, Rob Malley, to be U.S. envoy for Iran.