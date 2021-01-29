China finance official executed in bribery case

BEIJING (AP) — The former head of a Chinese state-owned asset management company has been executed on charges of taking bribes in one of the most severe penalties imposed in a recent corruption case. The government said Lai Xiaomin, 58, formerly of China Huarong Asset Management Co., was put to death by a court in the eastern city of Tianjin. The court ruled in January that the unusually severe penalty was justified because Lai took “especially enormous” bribes that exceeded 600 million yuan ($93 million) in one instance. Most death sentences imposed by Chinese courts are suspended for two years and usually are commuted to life. Death penalties without the chance of a reprieve are rare.