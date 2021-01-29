China’s HNA Group says creditors want it declared bankrupt

BEIJING (AP) — HNA Group, a debt-burdened Chinese airline operator that faced opposition in Washington to its attempt to buy a Wall Street hedge fund during a costly global acquisition spree, says its creditors have asked a court to declare the company bankrupt. HNA said it would cooperate with the court and “actively promote debt disposal.” It gave no details of the company’s status or an indication whether the court agreed to the petition. HNA, which began as a one-plane airline in 1993, was struggling with $75 billion in debt when last year’s shutdown of global travel to fight the coronavirus pandemic devastated its core aviation business.