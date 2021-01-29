Congo’s prime minister resigns after lawmakers vote him out

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba submitted his letter of resignation Friday to Congo’s President, two days after lawmakers voted overwhelmingly for his ouster. After 15 months heading the coalition government, he thanked the president as well as the former head of state Joseph Kabila who helped put him in the post. The National Assembly on Wednesday voted 367 out of 377 to remove Ilunkamba for incompetence. The move paves the way for Tshisekedi to appoint someone more loyal as he distances himself from a coalition formed with his predecessor, Kabila, the strongman who governed the impoverished Central African nation for 18 years.