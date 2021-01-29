Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 62, Cochrane-Fountain City 39
Bangor 69, Hillsboro 26
Brookfield Central 76, Hamilton 61
Brookfield East 87, Menomonee Falls 65
Bruce 75, Cornell 40
Cameron 70, Bloomer 47
Campbellsport 61, Winneconne 50
Cashton 58, Necedah 43
Cedarburg 48, Whitefish Bay 41
Central Wisconsin Christian 47, Saint Lawrence Seminary 26
Clear Lake 53, Webster 45
Coleman 75, Wausaukee 22
Columbus Catholic 68, Owen-Withee 50
De Soto 63, Weston 26
Delavan-Darien 56, Union Grove 54
Denmark 74, Waupaca 38
Drummond 50, Bayfield 41
East Troy 65, Sun Prairie 50
Eau Claire North 49, Marshfield 39
Edgar 74, Newman Catholic 50
Fort Atkinson 57, Edgewood 39
Freedom 57, Fox Valley Lutheran 29
Germantown 69, West Allis Nathan Hale 68
Glenwood City 71, Turtle Lake 69
Goodman/Pembine 63, Elcho 34
Grafton 80, Homestead 70
Green Bay Southwest 61, Pulaski 54
Highland 59, Shullsburg 52
Hurley 57, Superior 54
Kimberly 78, Kaukauna 57
Lake Holcombe 83, Birchwood 34
Lakeland 41, Antigo 29
Lena 69, Saint Thomas Aquinas 66
Lomira 70, Ripon 59
Luxemburg-Casco 66, Clintonville 48
Marathon 74, Assumption 42
Medford Area 77, Tomahawk 33
Menasha 77, New London 65
Milton 70, Beaver Dam 57
Neenah 72, Hortonville 59
New Auburn 64, Winter 21
Niagara 66, Gillett 56
Notre Dame 70, Green Bay Preble 55
Oak Creek 44, Kenosha Indian Trail 34
Pewaukee 89, West Allis Central 48
Pittsville 78, Tri-County 12
Pius XI Catholic 82, Shorewood 73
Poynette 69, Baraboo 41
Rhinelander 73, Mosinee 56
River Falls 60, Tomah 53
Royall 63, New Lisbon 37
Saint Thomas More 60, Catholic Central 45
Southern Door 62, Kewaunee 48
St. Marys Springs 64, North Fond du Lac 48
Stevens Point 54, Wausau West 45
Stockbridge 73, Dodgeland 62
Stratford 46, Auburndale 19
The Prairie School 55, Dominican 43
Three Lakes 68, Phelps 20
Unity 54, Prairie Farm 21
Valders 61, Two Rivers 48
Waukesha South 67, Muskego 66
Waukesha West 78, Arrowhead 76
Wauwatosa East 77, Wauwatosa West 41
West Bend West 61, Hartford Union 59
Westfield Area 68, Wautoma 57
Westosha Central 56, Elkhorn Area 54
Whitnall 64, Greenfield 42
Wilmot Union 79, Badger 61
Wisconsin Dells 53, Adams-Friendship 44
Wrightstown 82, Marinette 69
Xavier 82, West De Pere 61
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 94, Appleton North 43
Appleton West 57, Oshkosh West 39
Arcadia 59, Luther 35
Auburndale 59, Marathon 44
Bay Port 73, Ashwaubenon 26
Black Hawk 76, Barneveld 49
Brillion 53, Sheboygan Falls 28
Brookfield Central 63, Hamilton 39
Brookfield East 40, Menomonee Falls 35
Brown Deer 62, Cudahy 42
Catholic Memorial 74, Waukesha North 63
Clear Lake 52, Webster 43
De Pere 85, Manitowoc Lincoln 35
Deerfield 62, Williams Bay 35
Dodgeville 37, Richland Center 32
Dominican 54, The Prairie School 29
Durand 62, Boyceville 17
Eau Claire North 57, Menomonie 55
Elk Mound 40, Mondovi 33
Fennimore 44, Mineral Point 33
Flambeau 55, Lake Holcombe 36
Florence 54, White Lake 11
Franklin 76, Kenosha Bradford 47
Germantown 89, West Allis Nathan Hale 60
Greenfield 58, Whitnall 42
Homestead 54, Grafton 47
Howards Grove 54, Hilbert 26
Hudson 56, Eau Claire Memorial 42
Hurley 61, South Shore 54
Jefferson 46, Turner 39
Kenosha Tremper 75, Racine Case 46
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58, Winneconne 49
Kiel 37, Two Rivers 35
Kimberly 78, Kaukauna 57
Lake Country Lutheran 69, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 58
Lake Holcombe 67, Birchwood 24
Lake Mills 68, Poynette 41
Lakeland 84, Antigo 60
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Lodi 41
Laona-Wabeno 64, Oneida Nation 28
Manawa 63, Tigerton 34
McFarland 70, Evansville 35
Melrose-Mindoro 67, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 32
Merrill 61, D.C. Everest 52
Mosinee 63, Rhinelander 39
New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Greendale 34
New Holstein 45, Chilton 27
New Richmond 49, Somerset 47
Northland Lutheran 46, Almond-Bancroft 31
Notre Dame 73, Green Bay Preble 19
Oak Creek 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 30
Oconto 56, Sturgeon Bay 44
Plymouth 51, Ripon 46
Potosi/Cassville 58, Highland 43
Prairie du Chien 54, Lancaster 36
Prentice 38, Rib Lake 25
Pulaski 51, Green Bay Southwest 40
Racine Lutheran 68, Shoreland Lutheran 34
Reedsville 47, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 31
Saint Thomas More 37, Catholic Central 32
Shiocton 71, Weyauwega-Fremont 25
Slinger 79, West Bend East 58
St. Mary Catholic 68, Manitowoc Lutheran 45
Unity 59, Prairie Farm 49
Valders 53, Roncalli 48
Waterford 52, Delavan-Darien 43
Waupun 67, Kewaskum 38
Wausau West 57, Stevens Point 54
West De Pere 59, Xavier 53
Whitewater 54, East Troy 28
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67, Wausau East 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/