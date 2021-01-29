Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:11 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 62, Cochrane-Fountain City 39

Bangor 69, Hillsboro 26

Brookfield Central 76, Hamilton 61

Brookfield East 87, Menomonee Falls 65

Bruce 75, Cornell 40

Cameron 70, Bloomer 47

Campbellsport 61, Winneconne 50

Cashton 58, Necedah 43

Cedarburg 48, Whitefish Bay 41

Central Wisconsin Christian 47, Saint Lawrence Seminary 26

Clear Lake 53, Webster 45

Coleman 75, Wausaukee 22

Columbus Catholic 68, Owen-Withee 50

De Soto 63, Weston 26

Delavan-Darien 56, Union Grove 54

Denmark 74, Waupaca 38

Drummond 50, Bayfield 41

East Troy 65, Sun Prairie 50

Eau Claire North 49, Marshfield 39

Edgar 74, Newman Catholic 50

Fort Atkinson 57, Edgewood 39

Freedom 57, Fox Valley Lutheran 29

Germantown 69, West Allis Nathan Hale 68

Glenwood City 71, Turtle Lake 69

Goodman/Pembine 63, Elcho 34

Grafton 80, Homestead 70

Green Bay Southwest 61, Pulaski 54

Highland 59, Shullsburg 52

Hurley 57, Superior 54

Kimberly 78, Kaukauna 57

Lake Holcombe 83, Birchwood 34

Lakeland 41, Antigo 29

Lena 69, Saint Thomas Aquinas 66

Lomira 70, Ripon 59

Luxemburg-Casco 66, Clintonville 48

Marathon 74, Assumption 42

Medford Area 77, Tomahawk 33

Menasha 77, New London 65

Milton 70, Beaver Dam 57

Neenah 72, Hortonville 59

New Auburn 64, Winter 21

Niagara 66, Gillett 56

Notre Dame 70, Green Bay Preble 55

Oak Creek 44, Kenosha Indian Trail 34

Pewaukee 89, West Allis Central 48

Pittsville 78, Tri-County 12

Pius XI Catholic 82, Shorewood 73

Poynette 69, Baraboo 41

Rhinelander 73, Mosinee 56

River Falls 60, Tomah 53

Royall 63, New Lisbon 37

Saint Thomas More 60, Catholic Central 45

Southern Door 62, Kewaunee 48

St. Marys Springs 64, North Fond du Lac 48

Stevens Point 54, Wausau West 45

Stockbridge 73, Dodgeland 62

Stratford 46, Auburndale 19

The Prairie School 55, Dominican 43

Three Lakes 68, Phelps 20

Unity 54, Prairie Farm 21

Valders 61, Two Rivers 48

Waukesha South 67, Muskego 66

Waukesha West 78, Arrowhead 76

Wauwatosa East 77, Wauwatosa West 41

West Bend West 61, Hartford Union 59

Westfield Area 68, Wautoma 57

Westosha Central 56, Elkhorn Area 54

Whitnall 64, Greenfield 42

Wilmot Union 79, Badger 61

Wisconsin Dells 53, Adams-Friendship 44

Wrightstown 82, Marinette 69

Xavier 82, West De Pere 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 94, Appleton North 43

Appleton West 57, Oshkosh West 39

Arcadia 59, Luther 35

Auburndale 59, Marathon 44

Bay Port 73, Ashwaubenon 26

Black Hawk 76, Barneveld 49

Brillion 53, Sheboygan Falls 28

Brookfield Central 63, Hamilton 39

Brookfield East 40, Menomonee Falls 35

Brown Deer 62, Cudahy 42

Catholic Memorial 74, Waukesha North 63

Clear Lake 52, Webster 43

De Pere 85, Manitowoc Lincoln 35

Deerfield 62, Williams Bay 35

Dodgeville 37, Richland Center 32

Dominican 54, The Prairie School 29

Durand 62, Boyceville 17

Eau Claire North 57, Menomonie 55

Elk Mound 40, Mondovi 33

Fennimore 44, Mineral Point 33

Flambeau 55, Lake Holcombe 36

Florence 54, White Lake 11

Franklin 76, Kenosha Bradford 47

Germantown 89, West Allis Nathan Hale 60

Greenfield 58, Whitnall 42

Homestead 54, Grafton 47

Howards Grove 54, Hilbert 26

Hudson 56, Eau Claire Memorial 42

Hurley 61, South Shore 54

Jefferson 46, Turner 39

Kenosha Tremper 75, Racine Case 46

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 58, Winneconne 49

Kiel 37, Two Rivers 35

Kimberly 78, Kaukauna 57

Lake Country Lutheran 69, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 58

Lake Holcombe 67, Birchwood 24

Lake Mills 68, Poynette 41

Lakeland 84, Antigo 60

Lakeside Lutheran 54, Lodi 41

Laona-Wabeno 64, Oneida Nation 28

Manawa 63, Tigerton 34

McFarland 70, Evansville 35

Melrose-Mindoro 67, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 32

Merrill 61, D.C. Everest 52

Mosinee 63, Rhinelander 39

New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Greendale 34

New Holstein 45, Chilton 27

New Richmond 49, Somerset 47

Northland Lutheran 46, Almond-Bancroft 31

Notre Dame 73, Green Bay Preble 19

Oak Creek 54, Kenosha Indian Trail 30

Oconto 56, Sturgeon Bay 44

Plymouth 51, Ripon 46

Potosi/Cassville 58, Highland 43

Prairie du Chien 54, Lancaster 36

Prentice 38, Rib Lake 25

Pulaski 51, Green Bay Southwest 40

Racine Lutheran 68, Shoreland Lutheran 34

Reedsville 47, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 31

Saint Thomas More 37, Catholic Central 32

Shiocton 71, Weyauwega-Fremont 25

Slinger 79, West Bend East 58

St. Mary Catholic 68, Manitowoc Lutheran 45

Unity 59, Prairie Farm 49

Valders 53, Roncalli 48

Waterford 52, Delavan-Darien 43

Waupun 67, Kewaskum 38

Wausau West 57, Stevens Point 54

West De Pere 59, Xavier 53

Whitewater 54, East Troy 28

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67, Wausau East 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

