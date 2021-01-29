Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashby 73, Hillcrest Lutheran 48
Blue Earth Area 64, Fairmont 49
Carlton 62, McGregor 28
Cloquet 69, Proctor 34
Cromwell 59, Floodwood 38
Delano 60, Waconia 49
East Ridge 58, White Bear Lake 53
Eden Prairie 63, Minnetonka 57
Eden Valley-Watkins 84, Royalton 27
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 68, Kittson County Central 48
Hayfield 55, United South Central 38
Hopkins 76, Edina 72
Jordan 64, New Prague 52
Lake Park-Audubon 49, Park Christian 23
Lakeville North 69, Eagan 53
Lakeville South 73, Prior Lake 57
Maple Lake 59, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 54
Maple River 62, Blooming Prairie 29
Mound Westonka 62, Hutchinson 54
Mountain Lake Co-op 57, Hills-Beaver Creek 55
Murray County Central 78, Adrian 47
New London-Spicer 57, Dassel-Cokato 54
Orono 82, Holy Family Catholic 62
Owatonna 72, Albert Lea 28
Pequot Lakes 79, Park Rapids 29
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Lewiston-Altura 39
Red Lake County 68, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 52
Richfield 76, St. Croix Lutheran 65
Rockford 64, Watertown-Mayer 50
Sartell-St. Stephen 63, St. Michael-Albertville 55
Shakopee 63, Burnsville 25
Simley 56, Hastings 50
St. Anthony 88, Brooklyn Center 78
Stephen-Argyle 61, Sacred Heart 36
Tartan 76, Henry Sibley 46
Two Harbors 72, Cook County 32
United Christian 71, Hiawatha Collegiate 67
Woodbury 67, Irondale 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avail Academy 37, Liberty Classical 19
Becker 78, Cambridge-Isanti 36
Clearbrook-Gonvick 60, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 55
DeLaSalle 73, Columbia Heights 14
Eastview 58, Apple Valley 45
Farmington 52, Rosemount 29
Fergus Falls 64, St. Cloud Tech 24
Forest Lake 82, Cretin-Derham Hall 35
Holy Angels 78, Fridley 43
Hopkins 79, Edina 28
LeRoy-Ostrander 79, Houston 37
Medford 47, Bethlehem Academy 40
Minnetonka 62, Eden Prairie 55
Pelican Rapids 59, Perham 52
Princeton 50, Monticello 48
Prior Lake 65, Lakeville South 36
Proctor 69, Duluth Denfeld 37
Robbinsdale Cooper 77, Minneapolis South 52
South St. Paul 63, North St. Paul 41
St. Cloud Cathedral 52, Little Falls 35
Wayzata 86, Buffalo 58
Woodbury 49, Irondale 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/