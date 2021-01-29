Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:12 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashby 73, Hillcrest Lutheran 48

Blue Earth Area 64, Fairmont 49

Carlton 62, McGregor 28

Cloquet 69, Proctor 34

Cromwell 59, Floodwood 38

Delano 60, Waconia 49

East Ridge 58, White Bear Lake 53

Eden Prairie 63, Minnetonka 57

Eden Valley-Watkins 84, Royalton 27

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 68, Kittson County Central 48

Hayfield 55, United South Central 38

Hopkins 76, Edina 72

Jordan 64, New Prague 52

Lake Park-Audubon 49, Park Christian 23

Lakeville North 69, Eagan 53

Lakeville South 73, Prior Lake 57

Maple Lake 59, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 54

Maple River 62, Blooming Prairie 29

Mound Westonka 62, Hutchinson 54

Mountain Lake Co-op 57, Hills-Beaver Creek 55

Murray County Central 78, Adrian 47

New London-Spicer 57, Dassel-Cokato 54

Orono 82, Holy Family Catholic 62

Owatonna 72, Albert Lea 28

Pequot Lakes 79, Park Rapids 29

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Lewiston-Altura 39

Red Lake County 68, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 52

Richfield 76, St. Croix Lutheran 65

Rockford 64, Watertown-Mayer 50

Sartell-St. Stephen 63, St. Michael-Albertville 55

Shakopee 63, Burnsville 25

Simley 56, Hastings 50

St. Anthony 88, Brooklyn Center 78

Stephen-Argyle 61, Sacred Heart 36

Tartan 76, Henry Sibley 46

Two Harbors 72, Cook County 32

United Christian 71, Hiawatha Collegiate 67

Woodbury 67, Irondale 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avail Academy 37, Liberty Classical 19

Becker 78, Cambridge-Isanti 36

Clearbrook-Gonvick 60, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 55

DeLaSalle 73, Columbia Heights 14

Eastview 58, Apple Valley 45

Farmington 52, Rosemount 29

Fergus Falls 64, St. Cloud Tech 24

Forest Lake 82, Cretin-Derham Hall 35

Holy Angels 78, Fridley 43

Hopkins 79, Edina 28

LeRoy-Ostrander 79, Houston 37

Medford 47, Bethlehem Academy 40

Minnetonka 62, Eden Prairie 55

Pelican Rapids 59, Perham 52

Princeton 50, Monticello 48

Prior Lake 65, Lakeville South 36

Proctor 69, Duluth Denfeld 37

Robbinsdale Cooper 77, Minneapolis South 52

South St. Paul 63, North St. Paul 41

St. Cloud Cathedral 52, Little Falls 35

Wayzata 86, Buffalo 58

Woodbury 49, Irondale 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

