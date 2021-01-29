Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Grand Forks Central, N.D. 2, East Grand Forks 1
Hutchinson 9, Waconia 3
LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 3, Luverne 2
Orono 4, Mound Westonka 3
Red Lake Falls 3, Morris/Benson Area Co-op 2
Redwood Valley 3, Worthington 2
Waseca 6, Windom 3
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 7, Maple Grove 0
Centennial 7, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 0
Chisago Lakes 4, South St. Paul 1
Edina 8, Holy Family Catholic 0
Farmington 3, Rosemount 0
Luverne 5, LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 2
Minnetonka 9, Willmar 1
Mound Westonka 5, Orono 2
North Shore Storm 1, Eveleth-Gilbert 0
Stillwater 6, Woodbury 1
___
