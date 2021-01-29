German unemployment steady, but virus having effect on jobs

BERLIN (AP) — New statistics show Germany’s job market performed unexpectedly well in January, though lockdown measures meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus continue to leave their mark on Europe’s largest economy. The unemployment rate in January remained unchanged at 6% when adjusted for seasonal factors, with 41,000 fewer people out of work, according to the Federal Labor Agency.“ All in all, the labor market remained in robust condition in January,” said Federal Labor Agency head Detlef Scheele on Friday. “But the measures meant to contain the coronavirus are leaving their mark.”