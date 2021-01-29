Germany expects limited EU approval for AstraZeneca vaccine

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister says he expects the European Union’s drug regulator to authorize a further coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, but that currently available data may mean it isn’t recommended for older adults. Jens Spahn said Friday that authorities are waiting to see what advice the European Medicines Agency issues with regard to vaccinations for people over 65. Germany would then adjust its own guidance for doctors in the country. Spahn told reporters in Berlin that “we don’t expect an unrestricted approval.” Only 12% of the participants in the AstraZeneca research were over 55 and they were enrolled later, so there hasn’t been enough time to get results.