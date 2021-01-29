Greg For Mayor 2021 Facebook page

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse business owner is making a bid to become the next mayor of the city.

Greg Saliaras operates Soula’s Cuisina located on Main St. in downtown La Crosse. Saliaras has lived in La Crosse for the last eight years. He said he loves the city, but has felt firsthand the effects of the pandemic on small business in the downtown area.

"I know there is a need for change. People need to get involved. Complaining does not help unless you are willing to put in the time in to do some things different and work for some change. I think we are going to work for a little bit of change and we’ll see what happens," said Saliaras,

Saliaras will begin his campaign on Tuesday by starting to collect signatures to appear on the ballot.

Mayor Tim Kabat plans to announce his intentions during a virtual news conference on Tuesday. Kabat is currently serving in his second term.

As reported in September, City Council member Jessica Olson said she was considering a run for mayor. On Monday, she confirmed her intention with a statement to News 19 that reads:

"I am running for Mayor because La Crosse needs new leadership to move us forward. We need a more coordinated and effective strategy to reduce homelessness. We need to make good business decisions to recover economically in the wake of COVID 19. My background and experience will enable me to hit the ground running as Mayor. With servant leadership as the core of my philosophy, I look to the difficulty ahead with energy, enthusiasm, and compassion." Jessica Olson - City Council District 8

The mayoral election in La Crosse will take place in April 2021.