Chris Stolpa Campaign Website

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Businessman Chris Stolpa attempts to bring a new perspective to the Mayoral position with his campaign.

Stolpa has lived in La Crosse his whole life and used to own a bar and restaurant in the city.

He said his small business experience helped him develop a thick skin and get to know real people in the community.

Though he said he respects the other candidates his main campaign effort revolves around his "non-career-politician" background.

"I don't have that aspect where I'm coming in with some pre-conceived notions of things already," Stolpa said. "I'm really here to be molded by the city and with the people and the business and what the city itself wants which I think gives me a little bit different of an angle."

Stolpa said the city should not spend money on big projects, but rather focus on grant development and communication for small businesses.