Luther steals one back from West Salem

WEST SALEM, WIS. (WXOW) - For the second time of the week, the top two teams from the Coulee Conference met up. West Salem won convincingly on Monday, but it's Luther winning on Friday night, 65-58.

Luther's James Biedenbender led the way in scoring with 20 points.

The Knights regain first place in the conference (7-1) and the Panthers are in second (6-1).

Next up, Luther hosts G-E-T on Tuesday, February 2nd.

West Salem plays at Mauston on Monday, February 1st.