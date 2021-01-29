Packers fire Pettine, Mennenga after playoff loss to Bucs

GREEN BAY (AP) - The Green Bay Packers have fired defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga after the team’s second straight NFC championship game loss.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur made the announcement late Friday afternoon. Pettine had been the Packers’ defensive coordinator for three seasons.

Pettine took over one year before LaFleur’s arrival. Mennenga had been special teams coordinator for each of LaFleur’s two seasons as head coach.