Purdue looks for home win vs No. 21 Minnesota

No. 21 Minnesota (11-5, 4-5) vs. Purdue (11-6, 6-4)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue looks for its fourth straight win over No. 21 Minnesota at Mackey Arena. The last victory for the Golden Gophers at Purdue was a 91-82 win on Jan. 1, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: Minnesota’s Marcus Carr, Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Golden Gophers points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Carr has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Boilermakers are 8-0 when holding opponents to 41.3 percent or worse from the field, and 3-6 when opponents shoot better than that. The Golden Gophers are 10-0 when they score at least 75 points and 1-5 on the year when falling short of 75.

BEHIND THE ARC: Minnesota’s Robbins has attempted 35 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 5 for 7 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Minnesota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-lowest rate in the nation. The Purdue defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17 percent of all possessions (ranked 297th among Division I teams).

