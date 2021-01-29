WIAA says La Crosse Center to host part of state basketball tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Friday afternoon, the WIAA said that they're naming the La Crosse Center as one of two host venues for the 2021 WIAA State Girls and Boys Basketball Tournaments.

The WIAA said that three of the five divisions are set to play their games at the Center. Which divisions won't be announced until later.

The dates of the tournaments are February 25-27 and March 4-6.

Each tournament consists of two semifinals and a championship game on one of the three days.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with the La Crosse Center to be a host site for the Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament,” WIAA Assistant Director Kate Peterson Abiad said in a statement. “Art Fahey, on behalf of the La Crosse Center, has worked hard to provide us with a plan that will offer a tremendous experience for State-bound athletes, in a safety conscious environment. As always, the city of La Crosse has extended a warm welcome to the WIAA and our State Tournament endeavors.”

The WIAA hasn't named the second venue for the tournament.

WXOW is the exclusive home of all the tournament games. We'll be broadcasting the games on WXOW-TV, WXOW.com, and on our Magic of March app. Times for the games will be announced closer to the tournament.

The games will also be broadcast statewide on WQOW, WAOW, WKOW, WYOW, WMOW, and KBJR-MY9.

