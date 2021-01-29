Wild’s Fiala suspended 3 games for boarding Kings’ Roy

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala for three games without pay for boarding Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy. The players were chasing a loose puck into the corner in the second period Thursday night when Fiala shoved Roy from behind, sending him face-first into the boards. Roy was down for several minutes before being helped off the ice and did not return. Fiala was assessed a five-minute major and game misconduct. He’ll forfeit $77,586.