Winter Storm Warning from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clayton County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO

NOON CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could cause

patchy blowing snow.

* WHERE…Fayette and Clayton Counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&