Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY

TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to

a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

