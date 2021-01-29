Wisconsin Update: 144 new cases in La Crosse County on Friday

MADISON (WXOW) -- La Crosse County had 144 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday according to figures released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Approximately 105 of those cases were people under the age of 29. DHS figures showed that five people between 0-9, 38 people between 10-19, and 62 people between 20-29 were reported as having the virus.

It is the first time since December 31 that the county saw that many new cases of the virus. To date, La Crosse County has had 11,647 cases of the COVID-19.

Forty-nine more people were added to the total of those who have died in Wisconsin because of COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 91 more people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Thursday afternoon, when the most recent statistics were compiled, 710 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 24 from the day prior.

Of those, 166 are in the ICU, up six from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 1,567 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 5,373 negative results.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 513,809, or 95.2 percent, are considered recovered.

As of Thursday, a total of 469,942 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

A total of 90,668 Wisconsin residents have gotten both doses of the vaccine, on Friday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 26 people are hospitalized in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. It is an increase of two from the day before. Four people are currently in intensive care or two more than yesterday.

144 new cases were reported in La Crosse County. The state also adjusted its statistics and removed one case from the totals. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 5

5 10-19: 38

38 20-29: 62

62 30-39: 11

11 40-49: 8

8 50-59: 10

10 60-69: 4

4 70-79: 1

1 80-89: 4

4 90+: 1

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 1,259 (+8) 7 5 Crawford 1,635 (-1)* 16 (+1) 1.29 Grant 4,478 (+17) 79 10.86 Jackson 2,543 (-1) 21(+1) 3.14 La Crosse 11,503 (+144) 70 61.43 Monroe 4,062 (+12) 30 16 Trempealeau 3,271 (+5) 34 4.71 Vernon 1,730 (+5) 38 5 *DHS occasionally adjusts numbers when information shows that a case may be from another county.

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

