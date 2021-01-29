Wisconsin expands Medicaid coverage of residential substance use disorder treatment

(WAOW) — Starting on February 1, the state will cover the treatment for substance use disorder in a residential setting for members of most Medicaid programs.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the treatment uses a "whole patient" approach and health care providers will determine if patients require this level of care.

“Addiction doesn’t just affect the individual,” said Wisconsin Medicaid Director Jim Jones. “It affects their families, loved ones, and communities. The services offered under this benefit are critical to providing the most appropriate level of care for many of those dealing with severe and long-term addictions.”

Services under this benefit include:

Assessment and treatment planning

Counseling

Medication management

Case management

Peer support

Recovery coaching

The state's Medicaid program has covered residential substance use disorder treatment on a limited basis since 2017. The new benefit will be offered under a Section 1115 Waiver from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to cover treatment in larger treatment facilities.

Room and board expense are not covered.