54 Area businesses receive community grants

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Friday, 54 businesses in the area received nearly $280,000 in grants through the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber said the grants went to a wide variety of businesses including child care, restaurants, fitness centers, salons, and hospitality through their Building Community Grant Fund.

In a news release, 239 applications totaling $1.7 million were received by the chamber which they said highlights the need in the business community.

“We are honored to have had this opportunity to help our community and are deeply grateful to the businesses and individuals who contributed to the fund, said Neal Zygarlicke, CEO of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce. "It is humbling to see the

financial support still needed by many small businesses and we encourage area employers to contribute to the fund if they are able. We are inspired by the strong collaboration between the co-sponsors, the County of La Crosse, and the Chamber and the impact it has on struggling small businesses.”

As more contributions to the fund come in, the chamber said they'll continue to award new grants to those businesses that applied for funding.