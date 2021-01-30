Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit the Hornets

Milwaukee Bucks (11-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (8-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Bucks -7; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Charlotte. He’s sixth in the NBA scoring 27.5 points per game.

The Hornets are 6-8 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Bismack Biyombo averaging 2.5.

The Bucks are 9-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 47.2 points per game in the paint led by Antetokounmpo averaging 15.6.

The Hornets and Bucks square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon Hayward is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 17.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points and 11.0 rebounds for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 21.9 points and seven rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 107.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 44.9% shooting.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 116 points, 48.5 rebounds, 26 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Bucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.