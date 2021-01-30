Ball has career-high 27 points, Hornets top Bucks 126-114

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored a career-high 27 points and had nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets handed the Milwaukee Bucks their second loss in two nights, 126-114 on Friday. Gordon Hayward added 27 points, Malik Monk had 18 and Cody Zeller chipped in with a career-best 15 rebounds to help the Hornets beat the Pacers and Bucks on back-to-back nights. Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 34 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.