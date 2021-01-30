Bangladesh sends more Rohingya to island despite concerns

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s government has sent a fourth group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to an island in the Bay of Bengal, ignoring calls from human rights groups for a halt to the move. The 1,466 Rohingya who had been living in the sprawling refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar were sent Saturday to Bhasan Char, an island specifically developed to accommodate 100,000 of the 1 million Rohingya who have fled from neighboring Myanmar. That follows 1,776 refugees who made the trip on Friday. The relocations began in December and have been criticized by human rights groups, who say many of the refugees are being forced to move against their will. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government have denied that.