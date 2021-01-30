Dole recalls salad kit

(WKOW) — You might want to check your fridge, there’s a recall on salad.

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a single lot code of Dole Endless Summer Salad Kit.

This recall is due to possible undeclared allergens, such as fish and egg.

The dressing and topping kit designed for a different Dole product was unintentionally used during a portion of the production of the salad.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported.

This is the information on the affected bags that should be immediately thrown away:

UPC

0-71430-01073-0

Best If Used by

01-26-21

Lot Code

B00912A

B00912B