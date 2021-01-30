Dole recalls salad kit

Dole recalls salad kitNew
(WKOW) — You might want to check your fridge, there’s a recall on salad.
Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a single lot code of Dole Endless Summer Salad Kit.
This recall is due to possible undeclared allergens, such as fish and egg.
The dressing and topping kit designed for a different Dole product was unintentionally used during a portion of the production of the salad.
No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported.
This is the information on the affected bags that should be immediately thrown away:
UPC
0-71430-01073-0
Best If Used by
01-26-21
Lot Code
B00912A
B00912B