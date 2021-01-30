Skip to Content

Ethiopia says Tigray back to ‘normalcy;’ witnesses disagree.

7:34 am National news from the Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government is privately telling Biden administration staffers that its embattled Tigray region has “returned to normalcy,” while new witness accounts describe terrified Tigray residents hiding in bullet-marked homes and a vast rural area where effects of the fighting and food shortages are not yet known. An emergency official with Doctors Without Borders warns that “there is a large population suffering, surely with fatal consequences.” One former official in a phone call from rural Tigray says “hunger among peasantry is crippling” in remote areas bordering Eritrea after soldiers burned or looted crops just before the harvest.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

