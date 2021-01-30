Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) — Police say four people, two adults and two children, have been found dead at their home in a Tulsa suburb in northeastern Oklahoma. Sand Springs Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says the four are believed to be a family and were discovered Saturday by a family member who notified police. Enzbrenner declined to say how the four are believed to have died, but he said police are not searching for a suspect and there is no apparent danger to the area.