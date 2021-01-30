Federal conspiracy charges for 2 Proud Boys in Capitol riot

NEW YORK (AP) — The Department of Justice says two New York men identified as members of the Proud Boys have been indicted on federal conspiracy and other charges in the Capitol riot. Friday’s announcement came as prosecutors raise the stakes in some of the slew of cases stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection. Dominic Pezzola and William Pepe were arrested earlier in the month on federal charges including illegally entering a restricted building. The Justice Department announced Friday that the two have been indicted in Washington on charges that newly include conspiracy. Pezzola’s lawyer said Saturday he wasn’t ready to comment. A lawyer for Pepe declined comment.