Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
12:07 am Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 75, Missouri Valley 43

ADM, Adel 59, Boone 45

AGWSR, Ackley 64, East Marshall, LeGrand 49

Alburnett 69, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 57

Ames 69, Fort Dodge 29

Ankeny Centennial 70, Ankeny 59

Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47

Ar-We-Va, Westside 69, Glidden-Ralston 43

Atlantic 65, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 51

Belmond-Klemme 71, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 65

Bishop Garrigan 78, North Union 59

Bondurant Farrar 65, Carlisle 22

Boyden-Hull 75, Sioux Center 63

Cascade,Western Dubuque 38, North Cedar, Stanwood 29

Cedar Rapids Xavier 47, Iowa City West 40

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 47

Cedar Rapids, Washington 58, Linn-Mar, Marion 56

Central Clinton, DeWitt 78, Davenport, West 56

Central Decatur, Leon 65, Southeast Valley 62

Central Decatur, Leon 71, Chariton 44

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 86, Okoboji, Milford 69

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 77, Iowa Falls-Alden 70

Clarke, Osceola 51, Davis County, Bloomfield 48

Clear Creek-Amana 66, South Tama County, Tama 36

Clear Lake 76, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53

Crestwood, Cresco 58, Waverly-Shell Rock 55

Davenport, Central 52, Bettendorf 46, OT

Davenport, North 38, Pleasant Valley 35

Denison-Schleswig 58, Shenandoah 31

Denver 73, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41

Des Moines Christian 78, West Central Valley, Stuart 26

Des Moines, East 61, Des Moines, Lincoln 57

Des Moines, Hoover 47, Des Moines, Roosevelt 44

Dike-New Hartford 61, Jesup 56

Dubuque, Hempstead 63, Dubuque, Senior 53

Dunkerton 54, Waterloo Christian School 29

East Sac County 62, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 39

Easton Valley 80, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 53

Edgewood-Colesburg 64, Central City 27

English Valleys, North English 51, Tri-County, Thornburg 23

Epworth, Western Dubuque 40, Wahlert, Dubuque 38

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 40

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 69, BCLUW, Conrad 47

Grinnell 50, Pella Christian 49

Harris-Lake Park 67, Akron-Westfield 36

Holy Trinity 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 55

Humboldt 59, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30

Indianola 76, Dallas Center-Grimes 72

Johnston 51, Urbandale 38

Kee, Lansing 65, Central Elkader 40

Keokuk 64, Mount Pleasant 52

Keota 40, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32

Knoxville 43, Centerville 37

Lake Mills 56, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 31

LeMars 58, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 31

Lenox 60, Wayne, Corydon 45

Lewis Central 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 59

Lisbon 78, Cedar Valley Christian School 24

Logan-Magnolia 68, Audubon 30

Louisa-Muscatine 49, Lone Tree 41

Lynnville-Sully 73, H-L-V, Victor 33

MFL-Mar-Mac 73, Postville 46

MOC-Floyd Valley 70, George-Little Rock 42

Madrid 58, Pleasantville 41

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 70, Hinton 65

Marion 61, Maquoketa 55

Marshalltown 69, Mason City 45

Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Bedford 25

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 61, Bellevue 51

Midland, Wyoming 54, Calamus-Wheatland 51

Montezuma 73, B-G-M 35

Monticello 72, Anamosa 42

Mount Vernon 66, West Delaware, Manchester 57

New Hampton 66, Oelwein 59

New London 57, Danville 43

Newman Catholic, Mason City 82, Northwood-Kensett 41

Nodaway Valley 57, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 29

North Linn, Troy Mills 103, East Buchanan, Winthrop 43

North Mahaska, New Sharon 78, Colfax-Mingo 51

North Polk, Alleman 79, Perry 32

North Scott, Eldridge 61, Clinton 42

North Tama, Traer 15, GMG, Garwin 11

Northeast, Goose Lake 55, Camanche 45

Norwalk 52, Oskaloosa 36

Ogden 68, Interstate 35,Truro 64

Osage 61, Nashua-Plainfield 46

Ottumwa 62, Des Moines, North 41

Panorama, Panora 63, Earlham 51

Pekin 48, Hillcrest Academy 30

Pella 69, Newton 64

Red Oak 66, Underwood 60

Regina, Iowa City 44, Durant-Bennett 39

Rock Valley 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 51

Rockford 49, Central Springs 46

Roland-Story, Story City 51, Saydel 25

Sidney 47, Fremont Mills, Tabor 44

Sioux City, East 83, Sioux City, North 41

Sioux City, West 79, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 69

Siouxland Christian 47, River Valley, Correctionville 46

Solon 75, Benton Community 54

South Central Calhoun 75, Newell-Fonda 68

South Hamilton, Jewell 52, Nevada 44

Southeast Valley 57, Ruthven-Ayrshire 48

Spencer 55, Storm Lake 39

Springville 75, Starmont 20

St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Trinity Christian High School 28

Stanton 85, Essex 9

Treynor 72, Riverside, Oakland 53

Tri-Center, Neola 56, IKM-Manning 37

Tripoli 74, Clarksville 23

Unity Christian 65, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 44

Van Buren, Keosauqua 60, Eldon Cardinal 39

Vinton-Shellsburg 55, Independence 42

Wapello 44, Winfield-Mount Union 40

Waukee 81, Valley, West Des Moines 53

Waukon 76, Charles City 69

West Branch 77, Wilton 56

West Burlington 58, WACO, Wayland 43

West Harrison, Mondamin 63, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 48

West Liberty 50, Tipton 48

West Lyon, Inwood 51, Sheldon 33

West Marshall, State Center 58, Greene County 54

Western Christian 77, Cherokee, Washington 58

Williamsburg 61, Center Point-Urbana 55

Winterset 53, Gilbert 51

Woodbine 75, Paton-Churdan 37

Blue Grass Tournament=

Lamoni 58, Seymour 28

Murray 62, Diagonal 35

Frontier Conference Tournament=

Heartland Christian 61, Cedar Bluffs, Neb. 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Boyer Valley, Dunlap vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd.

Clarinda Academy vs. Griswold, ppd.

Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Iowa City High, ppd.

Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Cedar Falls, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53, Missouri Valley 9

AGWSR, Ackley 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 28

Akron-Westfield 53, Harris-Lake Park 9

Ames 69, Fort Dodge 57

Ankeny Centennial 47, Ankeny 34

Aplington-Parkersburg 76, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 41

Audubon 51, Logan-Magnolia 40

BCLUW, Conrad 41, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36

Ballard 63, Carroll 28

Bellevue 47, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 34

Belmond-Klemme 40, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 27

Bishop Garrigan 68, North Union 30

Bondurant Farrar 61, Carlisle 34

Boone 50, ADM, Adel 33

Camanche 62, Northeast, Goose Lake 41

Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, North Cedar, Stanwood 15

Cedar Falls 47, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 31

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 42

Cedar Rapids, Washington 68, Linn-Mar, Marion 46

Center Point-Urbana 53, Williamsburg 52

Central City 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 23

Central Clinton, DeWitt 61, Davenport, West 20

Central Decatur, Leon 55, Southwest Valley 48

Central Elkader 48, South Winneshiek, Calmar 27

Central Lee, Donnellson 50, Holy Trinity 45

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 70, Okoboji, Milford 26

Central Springs 44, Rockford 19

Cherokee, Washington 76, Western Christian 43

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 34

Clarke, Osceola 57, Davis County, Bloomfield 48

Clarksville 67, Tripoli 32

Clear Creek-Amana 74, South Tama County, Tama 17

Collins-Maxwell 69, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 4

Dallas Center-Grimes 38, Indianola 35

Davenport, Central 71, Bettendorf 56

Davenport, North 45, Pleasant Valley 37

Denison-Schleswig 58, Shenandoah 21

Denver 45, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39

Des Moines Christian 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 28

Des Moines, North 41, Ottumwa 38

Des Moines, Roosevelt 80, Des Moines, Hoover 12

Dike-New Hartford 75, Jesup 24

Dubuque, Senior 47, Dubuque, Hempstead 43

Dunkerton 51, Waterloo Christian School 49

Emmetsburg 49, West Bend-Mallard 24

English Valleys, North English 54, Tri-County, Thornburg 19

Estherville Lincoln Central 40, Spirit Lake 29

Forest City 42, West Hancock, Britt 40

Fremont Mills, Tabor 42, Sidney 37

GMG, Garwin 45, North Tama, Traer 24

Garner-Hayfield 58, Lake Mills 14

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 58, South O’Brien, Paullina 43

Glidden-Ralston 55, Ar-We-Va, Westside 50

Grinnell 65, Pella Christian 31

Harlan 91, Creston 54

Hudson 46, Union Community, LaPorte City 21

Humboldt 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 44

IKM-Manning 61, Tri-Center, Neola 29

Interstate 35,Truro 32, Ogden 23

Iowa City High 51, Iowa City Liberty High School 39

Iowa Valley, Marengo 40, Keota 32

Johnston 51, Urbandale 35

Keokuk 49, Mount Pleasant 31

Kingsley-Pierson 68, MVAO-CO-U 31

Knoxville 43, Centerville 37

Lenox 56, Wayne, Corydon 35

Lewis Central 65, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 53

Lisbon 52, Cedar Valley Christian School 9

Louisa-Muscatine 72, Lone Tree 43

Lynnville-Sully 60, H-L-V, Victor 35

MOC-Floyd Valley 52, George-Little Rock 32

Maquoketa 56, Marion 53

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 35, Alburnett 19

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 71, Hinton 40

Martensdale-St. Marys 71, Bedford 28

Mason City 74, Marshalltown 14

Mediapolis 63, Highland, Riverside 31

Meskwaki Settlement School 43, Colo-NESCO 33

Montezuma 86, B-G-M 27

Mount Ayr 61, East Union, Afton 42

Muscatine 41, Assumption, Davenport 39

Nevada 49, South Hamilton, Jewell 42

New London 62, Danville 50

Newell-Fonda 87, South Central Calhoun 43

Newman Catholic, Mason City 32, Northwood-Kensett 30

Nodaway Valley 75, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 42

North Fayette Valley 56, Kee, Lansing 36

North Linn, Troy Mills 71, East Buchanan, Winthrop 44

North Mahaska, New Sharon 56, Colfax-Mingo 30

North Polk, Alleman 79, Perry 32

North Scott, Eldridge 68, Clinton 30

Norwalk 48, Oskaloosa 40

Oelwein 43, New Hampton 41

Osage 57, Nashua-Plainfield 45

Panorama, Panora 65, Earlham 43

Paton-Churdan 52, Woodbine 47

Pella 46, Newton 37

Pleasantville 48, Madrid 30

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 59, Easton Valley 36

Red Oak 69, Clarinda 53

Regina, Iowa City 55, Durant-Bennett 37

Riceville 51, Janesville 16

Ridge View 61, Lawton-Bronson 44

Roland-Story, Story City 51, Saydel 25

Saint Ansgar 55, West Fork, Sheffield 20

Sibley-Ocheyedan 40, Rock Valley 37

Sioux Center 40, Boyden-Hull 34

Solon 59, Benton Community 54

Southeast Polk 63, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 58

Southeast Valley 53, Ruthven-Ayrshire 33

Spencer 69, Storm Lake 44

Springville 64, Starmont 24

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 71, Atlantic 53

St. Mary’s, Remsen 63, Trinity Christian High School 35

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 38, PAC-LM 30

Stanton 65, Essex 30

Treynor 53, Riverside, Oakland 5

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, West Central, Maynard 23

Unity Christian 63, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20

Van Buren, Keosauqua 60, Eldon Cardinal 39

Vinton-Shellsburg 64, Independence 13

Wahlert, Dubuque 63, Epworth, Western Dubuque 51

Washington 36, Burlington 35

Waukee 71, Valley, West Des Moines 48

Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Crestwood, Cresco 24

Webster City 34, Algona 33

West Branch 72, Wilton 35

West Burlington 63, WACO, Wayland 54

West Delaware, Manchester 26, Mount Vernon 25

West Liberty 53, Tipton 38, OT

West Lyon, Inwood 40, Sheldon 22

West Marshall, State Center 58, Greene County 30

Westwood, Sloan 42, West Monona 33

Winfield-Mount Union 48, Wapello 34

Winterset 43, Gilbert 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Iowa City West, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content