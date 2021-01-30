Hilltoppers climb over early, 14-point deficit to defeat Stoughton

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Stoughton traveled to Onalaska on Saturday afternoon to face the number-one Hilltoppers.

Fueled by Cael McGee's hot hand, Stoughton went up 14-0 in the first three minutes of the game. After an early timeout, the top-ranked Onalaska Hilltoppers responded by going on a 24-2 run. They would extend this lead, to a double-digit margin of victory, defeating Stoughton 62-52.

Onalaska's Sam Kick finished with 18 points and Gavin McGrath with an additional 16 points and 1 electric, first-half slam.