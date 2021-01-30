Hundreds in Grant County mourn those lost in tragic fire

BLUE RIVER (WKOW) — Hundreds of people got together Friday night in the small Grant County community of Blue River to remember three people who died last week in a tragic overnight fire.

Those three people were 12-year-old Fredrick Hurley, his 14-year-old sister Barbara and their family friend, 33-year-old Andrew Brown. A 15-year-old boy was also hurt and flown to a Madison hospital.

“It’s been an emotional, very, very long week,” said Stephanie Dollar, Fredrick’s former stepmom. “I would never wish this upon my worst enemy. Like, it’s the void.”

While Fredrick died in the fire Saturday morning, Barbara was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee — where she died Monday morning.

Dollar Facetimed her Sunday.

“I just, I could not bring myself to say bye,” she said. “I kept telling her to keep fighting, that I loved her. She’s so beautiful.”

But out of tragedy, came hope. Hot chocolate and masks were just some of the things sold at Friday’s vigil, with all the money going toward the families. There are also two GoFundMe pages for each of the families.

The 15-year-old who was in the hospital is now out of the hospital, as well, and was able to attend the vigil.

Anna Dalberg, Fredrick and Barbara’s aunt, had a message for all who are touched by their story.

“Change your smoke detector batteries,” she said. “Make sure they work. And tell your family you love them.”

The Grant County Sheriff says a smoke alarm did wake up one adult, who was able to get some people out of the house — but not everybody.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating what caused the fire.