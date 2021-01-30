In Iowa, a GOP stalwart becomes a casualty in party war

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Years of anti-abortion rights advocacy and devout party organizing didn’t shield the Republican Party chair of one Iowa county from retribution after saying President Donald Trump should be impeached for his role in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. Dave Millage was forced to step down as GOP chair in Iowa’s Scott County, a victim of the political fallout as Republicans debate whether Trump should be defended or punished. His story suggests that the former president’s grip on the grassroots may be slow to weaken, even as some in Washington appear ready to move on.