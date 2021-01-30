La Crosse Distilling Co. releases first barrel aged beer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Distilling Co. has been a popular part of the La Crosse community for four years and as of Saturday, they have introduced their newest product, what they're calling a 'Woodpecker Barrel Series'. It's described as a variety of limited edition barrel-aged beers.

Co-owner Chad Staehly said they are a distillery first and foremost, but they have just started ramping up their brewing program to fuel this new endeavor.

"We started brewing beer in the last nine months when we hired Graham Kaczmarek as our head brewer and we are really excited to be able to combine the distilling world and the brewing world together and that's the point of this new Woodpecker Barrel Series," said Staehly.

Their first barrel-aged beer, what they are calling Volume 1, is a combination of two different stouts, a chocolate stout, and a long boiled imperial stout.

Staehly said they typically let the beers sit in a barrel for a minimum of six months, similar to their aged spirits. Then the brewer mixed the beers together and ran them over toasted coconut and vanilla beans.

"It takes time to get to the flavors we are looking for out of this product," said Staehly.

They have the series on tap for customers to enjoy but they also have 500 mL, 16-17 oz., limited edition bottles available for purchase. They want customers to know just how unique the new series is.

"The beer has such a unique flavor profile," Staehly explained. "There's really some exciting dynamic, flavors between the coconut and the vanilla, the chocolate, and Carmel was in one of the stouts and then coupled with a little bit of the leftover flavors from the Bourbon and Brandy that was in the barrel, it really creates a dynamic explosion of flavor for people to check out."

He said it truly adds another dimension to their business for customers to enjoy.