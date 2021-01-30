Lucas, Milwaukee visit IUPUI

Milwaukee (6-6, 5-5) vs. IUPUI (4-6, 3-6)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Te’Jon Lucas and Milwaukee will face Marcus Burk and IUPUI. Lucas has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games. Burk is averaging 24.8 points over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Burk, Jaylen Minnett and Elyjah Goss have collectively accounted for 61 percent of IUPUI’s scoring this season and 68 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Milwaukee, Lucas, Josh Thomas and Amir Allen have combined to score 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 57 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Lucas has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last three games. Lucas has accounted for 22 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jaguars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. IUPUI has 36 assists on 82 field goals (43.9 percent) across its past three contests while Milwaukee has assists on 27 of 67 field goals (40.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee has committed a turnover on just 16.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Horizon teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

