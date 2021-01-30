Male dies after encounter with St. Louis County deputies

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a carjacking suspect was killed in an encounter with a St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputy. Authorities say a woman and her 16-year-old son were carjacked at gunpoint Friday outside a grocery store in Pike Lake, near Duluth. They escaped uninjured and the male suspect went into a wooded area on foot. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tracked him, and at least one deputy “used deadly force.” Undersheriff Dave Phillips told the Duluth News Tribune the suspect had a gun and it’s not clear whether he killed himself or was shot by deputies.