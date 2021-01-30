NFL scrambles to keep charitable Super Bowl events in Tampa
Befitting the championship game of the nation’s most popular sport, the Super Bowl is about more than football. Who wins the NFL championship is what fans remember most. For hundreds, maybe thousands of others, the legacy of the Super Bowl stretches far beyond the field. During the pandemic, staging the league’s annual charitable and community efforts before and during its final game has called for some scrambling. The NFL is determined that those initiatives remain impactful in the Tampa Bay area.