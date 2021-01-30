Regents forward $2.1M in UW-La Crosse building projects

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Three building projects at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse are approved by the UW System Board of Regents.

The regents approved the work for the Recreational Eagle Center, Wing Technology Center, and at Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on Friday.

The projects now go before the State Building Commission for consideration at its February meeting.

The three projects total more than $2.1 million.

In a release from the university, it said that $1,640,200 is for replacement of roofs at the Recreational Eagle Center (REC) and Wing Technology Center. Both buildings have roofs that are more than 20 years old.

Approximately $470,000 is budgeted for the replacement of the elevator in the stadium. The university said the elevator, which was installed in 2008, has had a higher number of breakdowns than others on campus. The current hydraulic elevator is getting replaced by a more reliable traction elevator.