Saad has goal, assist as Avalanche top Wild 5-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brandon Saad had a goal and assist to lead a balanced scoring attack and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1. Logan O’Connor, Joonas Donskoi, Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher also scored for Colorado which has won three straight and four of five to take the West Division lead. Samuel Girard, Andre Burakovsky and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists as 10 players had points. Philipp Grubauer made 19 saves for his NHL-best sixth win. Matt Dumba scored and Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 28 shots for Minnesota.