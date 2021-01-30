Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Andover 4, Totino-Grace 3
Bagley/Fosston 8, Moose Lake Area 3
Brainerd 4, Bemidji 3
Chaska 5, Chanhassen 0
Chisago Lakes 2, St. Francis 0
Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Forest Lake 2
Dodge County 4, New Prague 2
Elk river/Zimmerman 12, Coon Rapids 0
Fergus Falls 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
Gentry 8, Tartan 0
Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 5, East Grand Forks 3
Hermantown 10, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
Lakeville South 6, Apple Valley 0
Little Falls 3, Alexandria 3, OT
Mankato East/ Loyola 2, Rochester Mayo 1
Maple Grove 9, Centennial 3
Minnetonka 1, Buffalo 0
Morris/Benson Area 7, North Branch 5
Owatonna 7, Rochester John Marshall 0
Prior Lake 7, Eastview 0
Providence Academy 6, Rochester Lourdes 0
Roseau 4, Grand Forks Central, N.D. 1
Rosemount 5, Farmington 2
Shakopee 3, Eagan 1
St. Louis Park 5, Bloomington Jefferson 4
Stillwater 4, East Ridge 2
Warroad 6, Moorhead 1
Winona 7, Austin 2
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Austin 4, Winona 0
Blake 12, Visitation 0
Chaska/Chanhassen 4, Minneapolis 1
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4, Pine City 1
Delano/Rockford 3, Rochester Lourdes 2
Detroit Lakes 4, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1
Dodge County 3, New Prague 1
Eastview 3, Prior Lake 2
Elk River 5, Park Center 2
Elk river/Zimmerman 5, Osseo/Park Center 2
Forest Lake 2, White Bear Lake 1
Hill-Murray 3, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1
Hopkins/Park 3, Mahtomedi 2
North Shore Storm 5, International Falls 1
Northfield 4, Rochester Century 1
Shakopee 3, Eagan 0
Warroad 6, Moorhead 1
Wayzata 1, Eden Prairie 1, OT
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/