Slippery roads tonight

Warming this weekend comes with a price…

A major storm system will move from the intermountain region into the middle of the country this weekend. Its southerly winds will tap into a plume of Gulf moisture and send it into the colder air on the north side of the storm. At first freezing rain and snow showers are possible in the afternoon, but heavier snow will fall this evening. Roads will get slippery this afternoon, especially in Southeast Minnesota and Northeastern Iowa.

Winter Weather Advisory...

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the entire viewing area until 6 PM Sunday. The advisory is in effect starting at noon for freezing rain and mist this afternoon changing to 2" to 4" of snow early this evening. Roads will become slippery in portions of Buffalo, Jackson, Trempealeau, La Crosse, Monroe, Crawford and Richland Counties.

The advisory is in effect starting at 9 am for freezing rain and mist this morning changing to 1" to 3" of snow later this afternoon. Roads will become slippery in portions of Wabasha, Winona, Houston, Fillmore, Winneshiek, and Allamakee Counties.

Winter snow amounts…

This is a pretty potent winter storm for areas to the south of Wisconsin. The totals will climb to above 8" in portions of Northern Illinois. Over a foot will fall as the main band moves into the Ohio Valley.

Local storm amounts...

At this time the local snow forecast will range from 2” north of La Crosse to possibly 7” south. Southern Crawford and Richland counties will catch the higher totals. The heaviest band will be on a track which will stay to our southeast, but roads here will get quite slippery later this afternoon and evening. Drive cautiously when encountering rapidly changing weather.

Looking ahead…

Highs today will be in the lower to middle 30s in the region, and mild temperatures will likely remain early next week. After weekend snowfall expect partly cloudy skies for Monday and Tuesday.

Another storm later in the week...

A low pressure system will take shape for the Upper Midwest next week. It could affect travelers with light rain and snow as early as Wednesday afternoon. Heavier rain and snow will be more likely Wednesday night and Thursday. It's too early to get a handle on the exact storm details, so we will fine tune the forecast next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden