Snow and ice impact the weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Expect to see a mixture of snow and ice in the area this weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota starting at 9 a.m. and lasting until noon Sunday. Another weather advisory begins at noon for much of western and southwestern Wisconsin and runs until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Further to the south, a Winter Storm Warning for counties including Grant, Fayette, and Clayton begin at 9 a.m. and last until noon Sunday.

The News 19 StormTracker Forecast team says the local snow forecast will range from 2” north of La Crosse to possibly 7” south. Southern Crawford and Richland counties will catch the higher totals. The heaviest band will be on a track which will stay to our southeast, but roads here will get quite slippery this evening. Drive cautiously when encountering rapidly changing weather.

It is recommended that you plan for extra time to reach your destination if you have to travel. Make sure you pack an emergency kit for your vehicle.

WXOW will keep you updated on this storm and how it will affect any travel plans during all of our newscasts.

