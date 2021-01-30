Vaccine rollout faces challenges in France’s poorest region

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Many people lining up for vaccines in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis are particularly grateful for the injections. The surrounding region is the poorest in mainland France, with 130 languages spoken and the country’s highest rise in mortality last spring. Up to 75 percent of the population is made up of immigrants and those with immigrant roots. France’s already troubled vaccine campaign faces special challenges in this region. So officials are sending out a special bus to visit street markets and assigning “vaccination ambassadors” who speak several languages to provide vaccine information — and fight disinformation that spreads fast.