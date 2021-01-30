Winter Storm Warning from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Winter Storm Warning from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clayton County
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO NOON CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow and light freezing rain. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.
* WHERE…Clayton and Fayette Counties.
* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&