Winter Storm Warning from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO NOON CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow and light freezing rain. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an

inch.

* WHERE…Clayton and Fayette Counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM this morning to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&