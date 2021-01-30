Wisconsin reports 33 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,493 new cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials say an additional 33 people have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 5,893 since the pandemic began. Data reported Saturday also shows the state has nearly 1,500 new cases of the virus, and more than 540,000 cases overall. The state has administered 521,762 vaccines as of Friday, and says that more than 98,000 people have completed the full two-dose series.