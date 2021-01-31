2 killed, 1 injured in avalanche on Norwegian Arctic island

HELSINKI (AP) — Two civilian employees of the Norwegian military have been killed and a third injured in an avalanche on a remote Arctic Ocean island inhabited only by soldiers and researchers of the Nordic country. A statement from the Norwegian Armed Forces said Sunday that the accident took place Saturday afternoon on the Jan Mayen island located 500 kilometers (310 miles) east of Greenland. The Norwegian military said the three were enjoying the area when they were hit by an avalanche some distance from the armed forces station.